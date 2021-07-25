Russian Foreign Ministry Says Non-Regional Actors Fan Tensions in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Non-regional actors fan tensions in the Black Sea, the Russian foreign ministry told Sputnik, adding Moscow will make sure the Montreux Convention on the status of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles is complied with.

"As some non-regional actors are fanning the tensions in the Black Sea, we consider ensuring the strict implementation of the provisions of the Montreux Convention very urgent.

A special role in this regard belongs to Turkey, which has the rights to control the transit of warships through the straits," the ministry said,

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation regarding how the provisions of the convention are being implemented in practice, including limiting the total maximum tonnage during transit, as well as the maximum tonnage of warships of non-coastal countries in the Black Sea and the duration of their stay in the Black Sea waters," the ministry added.