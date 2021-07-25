UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Non-Regional Actors Fan Tensions In Black Sea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Non-Regional Actors Fan Tensions in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Non-regional actors fan tensions in the Black Sea, the Russian foreign ministry told Sputnik, adding Moscow will make sure the Montreux Convention on the status of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles is complied with.

"As some non-regional actors are fanning the tensions in the Black Sea, we consider ensuring the strict implementation of the provisions of the Montreux Convention very urgent.

A special role in this regard belongs to Turkey, which has the rights to control the transit of warships through the straits," the ministry said,

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation regarding how the provisions of the convention are being implemented in practice, including limiting the total maximum tonnage during transit, as well as the maximum tonnage of warships of non-coastal countries in the Black Sea and the duration of their stay in the Black Sea waters," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

42 minutes ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

2 hours ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.