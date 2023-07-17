Russian Foreign Ministry Says Notified Turkey, Ukraine, UN of Refusal to Extend Grain Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday that Russia had notified Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations Secretariat about Moscow's objection to extend the grain deal and that the correspondent statement clarifying Russia's stance would be published soon.

"Today, Russia officially notified the Turkish and Ukrainian sides, as well as the UN Secretariat, of its objection to extend the (grain) deal. The foreign ministry will publish a statement with detailed explanations of Russia's stance in the near future," Zakharova told Sputnik.