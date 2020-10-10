Russian Foreign Ministry Says Novichok 'Purely Western Brand'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Chemical warfare agent Novichok is a "purely Western brand," which exists in some 140 variants in Western countries but not in Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the structure and mass spectrum of "Novichok," which is claimed to have been behind poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and opposition figure Alexey Navalny, were first revealed in the mass spectral database of the American Institute of Standards in 1998 (NIST 98).

"It is telling that information on this substance came there from a research center of the US Department of Defense. Subsequently, a whole family of toxin chemicals not covered by the CWC [Chemical Weapons Convention] was formed on the basis of this compound.

Along with Americans, at least 20 Western countries have worked with them [these toxins]. So, Novichok is a purely Western brand. It has been synthesized and is available in about 140 variants in these countries. We do not possess it," the ministry added.

The OPCW said on Tuesday that a substance similar to nerve agent Novichok, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, had been found in Navalny's system. The German government believes the OPCW's statement actually confirmed the opposition activist's poisoning with a Novichok group substance but admits that the substance in question is not formally banned.