UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Official Data On Bzhania's Sickness Sent To Abkhazia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:53 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Official Data on Bzhania's Sickness Sent to Abkhazia

Moscow has provided the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia with all official data on the sickness of its presidential candidate, Aslan Bzhaniya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Moscow has provided the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia with all official data on the sickness of its presidential candidate, Aslan Bzhaniya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We wish Aslan Georgievich a speedy recovery. The official data on the causes of Bzhania's sickness was delivered to the Abkhazian partners," the ministry said.

The presidential candidate was hospitalized in Russia's Sochi on Monday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sochi All

Recent Stories

‘I saw a strong Emirati social fabric, it’s al ..

25 minutes ago

Measures being taken to provide best health facili ..

2 minutes ago

Quality education vital for progress, development: ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC Agrees to Recommend Extension of Current OPEC ..

2 minutes ago

Greece Prevents 7,000 Illegal Border Crossing Atte ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan look to defuse Syria crisis at Mosc ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.