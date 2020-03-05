Moscow has provided the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia with all official data on the sickness of its presidential candidate, Aslan Bzhaniya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Moscow has provided the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia with all official data on the sickness of its presidential candidate, Aslan Bzhaniya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We wish Aslan Georgievich a speedy recovery. The official data on the causes of Bzhania's sickness was delivered to the Abkhazian partners," the ministry said.

The presidential candidate was hospitalized in Russia's Sochi on Monday.