Russian Foreign Ministry Says Ongoing Protests in Abkhazia Domestic Matter of Sukhum

Moscow sees ongoing protests in Abkhazia as Sukhum's domestic matter and hopes for prompt stabilization through legitimate dialogue, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Moscow sees ongoing protests in Abkhazia as Sukhum's domestic matter and hopes for prompt stabilization through legitimate dialogue, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, the Abkhazian parliament recommended to President Raul Khajimba to resign amid ongoing opposition protests in Sukhum.

Protesters demand the voiding of the 2019 presidential election results, in which Khajimba secured a narrow victory. Meanwhile, Khajimba's administration told Sputnik the president would not leave his post.

"We are closely monitoring the development of events in Sukhum. We consider this to be [Abkhazia's] internal matter and hope for the prompt stabilization of the situation within its legal framework and through a peaceful dialogue," the ministry said in a statement.