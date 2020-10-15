UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Only The Hague To Blame For Collapse Of MH17 Consultations

Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:24 PM

The Hague is the only one to blame for derailing consultations of Russia, Australia and the Netherlands on the MH17 plane crash over eastern Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Hague is the only one to blame for derailing consultations of Russia, Australia and the Netherlands on the MH17 plane crash over eastern Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

In July, the government of the Netherlands announced that it was planning to file a lawsuit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in connection with the 2014 plane crash.

The court subsequently confirmed to Sputnik that it had received this case.

According to the ministry, the Hague decided not to wait for the end of the consultations "of which there have been only three rounds" submitted a complaint to he ECHR, which rendered the continuation of trilateral consultations and Russia's participation in them useless.

" Therefore, the Hague carries full responsibility for the collapse of the trilateral consultations," the ministry said.

