UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Part Of Issues With US Under New START Resolved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Part of Issues With US Under New START Resolved

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Some of the problematic issues that were discussed with the United States on the topic of inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) were resolved, and significant progress has been made on the rest, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Within the framework of the (advisory) commission, a remote discussion continues on what organizational and technical problems need to be addressed. Some of them have been removed, while others have made significant progress," Zakharova said at a briefing.

At the same time, she added, a number of significant difficulties remain: the implementation of the treaty's "essentially routine measures is complicated by the unconstructive anti-Russian actions of the United States and its partners."

"They continue to introduce new sanctions prohibitions, impede the normal interaction of the parties. We will seek to resolve all problematic issues in the context of the implementation of the Treaty on an equal basis, taking into account our national interests," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Same United States All

Recent Stories

Three killed and five injured in various incidents ..

Three killed and five injured in various incidents

42 seconds ago
 Fawad Alam scores century as Sindh all out on 368

Fawad Alam scores century as Sindh all out on 368

43 seconds ago
 CM condoles death of mother of CEO Express Publica ..

CM condoles death of mother of CEO Express Publications

45 seconds ago
 Police arrest 14 POs, drug peddlers & bootleggers

Police arrest 14 POs, drug peddlers & bootleggers

46 seconds ago
 Strike Against France's Pension Reform Plan Begins ..

Strike Against France's Pension Reform Plan Begins in Paris

47 seconds ago
 BBC to cut hundreds of jobs at World Service

BBC to cut hundreds of jobs at World Service

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.