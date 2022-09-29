Russian Foreign Ministry Says Part of Issues With US Under New START Resolved

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Some of the problematic issues that were discussed with the United States on the topic of inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) were resolved, and significant progress has been made on the rest, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Within the framework of the (advisory) commission, a remote discussion continues on what organizational and technical problems need to be addressed. Some of them have been removed, while others have made significant progress," Zakharova said at a briefing.

At the same time, she added, a number of significant difficulties remain: the implementation of the treaty's "essentially routine measures is complicated by the unconstructive anti-Russian actions of the United States and its partners."

"They continue to introduce new sanctions prohibitions, impede the normal interaction of the parties. We will seek to resolve all problematic issues in the context of the implementation of the Treaty on an equal basis, taking into account our national interests," Zakharova said.