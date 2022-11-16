Russian Foreign Ministry Says Polish Ambassador Summoned Over Missile Incident

Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes," Zakharova said, commenting on the reports that the Polish ambassador was summoned to the ministry.

Media reported on Tuesday that a missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that preliminary analysis suggests that the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Russian troops had not carried out any strikes near the Polish border and that the photos circulated in the media had nothing to do with Russian weapons.