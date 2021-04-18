UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware Of Consequences Of Russian Diplomats Expulsion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:21 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Consequences of Russian Diplomats Expulsion

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday the Prague was "fully aware" of the consequences of the decision to expel 18 employees of the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday the Prague was "fully aware" of the consequences of the decision to expel 18 employees of the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic.

"Prague is fully aware of what will follow such tricks," Zakharova told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the foreign minister, said that 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled from the country on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services.

According to Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the reason for such a move is the suspicion that Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014, where two Czech nationals were killed. The employees of the Russian embassy in Prague have 48 hours to leave the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Interior Minister Prague Czech Republic From

Recent Stories

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

4 minutes ago

10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Golf: Austrian Open scores

4 minutes ago

Czech Interior Minister Says 18 Russian Diplomats ..

8 minutes ago

Kaymer positioned to end seven-year drought in Aus ..

8 minutes ago

Dumped body recovered near Rajputana hospital

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.