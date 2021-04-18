Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Consequences of Russian Diplomats Expulsion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday the Prague was "fully aware" of the consequences of the decision to expel 18 employees of the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic.

"Prague is fully aware of what will follow such tricks," Zakharova told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the foreign minister, said that 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled from the country on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services.

According to Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the reason for such a move is the suspicion that Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014, where two Czech nationals were killed. The employees of the Russian embassy in Prague have 48 hours to leave the country.