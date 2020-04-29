UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Must Realize Impact Of Recent Poisoning Allegations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:34 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Must Realize Impact of Recent Poisoning Allegations

The Czech Republic has to realize the effect of the recent poisoning accusations against Russia on the Moscow-Prague relations, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

Earlier in the week, Czech weekly news magazine Respekt claimed, citing alleged sources in the country's special services, that a man with a Russian diplomatic passport arrived in Prague three weeks ago carrying a deadly poison known as ricin.

Earlier in the week, Czech weekly news magazine Respekt claimed, citing alleged sources in the country's special services, that a man with a Russian diplomatic passport arrived in Prague three weeks ago carrying a deadly poison known as ricin.

The weekly speculated about an attempted assassination of local politicians in Prague � Ondrej Kolar and Zdenek Hrib. Both of them are connected to the removal of the monument to Soviet Marshall Ivan Konev as well as renaming a square in front of the Russian embassy in honor of assassinated Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

"We presume that Prague has to fully realize the seriousness of the consequences of resorting to such methods of manipulation," Zakharova said.

