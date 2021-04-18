Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Toes US Line Amid Expulsion Row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the Czech government of having no foreign policy concept of its own, after Prague told 18 Russian diplomats to leave.

The expulsion was announced soon after the United States ordered 10 Russian diplomats out over their alleged malign activities. The Czech government tied its decision to a 2014 ammo depot blast that it blamed on Russian intelligence services, a claim denied by Moscow as absurd.

Maria Zakharova called Prague's move "absolutely grotesque.

" She said the Czech government had "demonstrated lack of an independent political line in its foreign affairs and when shaping bilateral relations with our country."

She argued that the recent expulsions of diplomats from the US, the Czech Republic and Poland, and accusations of Russian aggression against Ukraine followed a pattern of the West "whipping up hysteria and the feeling of nervousness" in order to hide the "burden of their open problems."