Russian Foreign Ministry Says Preparing Lavrov's Visit To Baku At End Of February

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Moscow is preparing the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Baku at the end of February, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"As for the visit, such a visit is being prepared, we will inform you about the details when it has already been agreed on," Zakharova told a briefing, answering a relevant question.

