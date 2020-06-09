(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Belgrade from June 18-19 is being worked out, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"[It is] being worked out," the spokesperson said, answering about the possibility of Lavrov's visit to the Serbian capital from June 18-19.