Russian Foreign Ministry Says Preparing Lavrov's Visit To Belgrade From June 18-19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:23 PM
The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Belgrade from June 18-19 is being worked out, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday
"[It is] being worked out," the spokesperson said, answering about the possibility of Lavrov's visit to the Serbian capital from June 18-19.