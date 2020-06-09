UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Preparing Lavrov's Visit To Belgrade From June 18-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:23 PM

The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Belgrade from June 18-19 is being worked out, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Belgrade from June 18-19 is being worked out, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"[It is] being worked out," the spokesperson said, answering about the possibility of Lavrov's visit to the Serbian capital from June 18-19.

