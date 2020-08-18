UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Received Information About Arrest Of President Of Mali

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Received Information About Arrest of President of Mali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Moscow is concerned about the situation in Mali, where, according to various sources, the president, the prime minister and members of the government have been arrested, and is closely following the development of events, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

"We are closely following the development of the situation, observers assess what is happening as, relatively speaking, a military mutiny," Bogdanov said.

He noted that, according to the Russian embassy in the country, the rebels occupied the presidential palace, where there was a shootout.

"According to some information, the president and the head of the government have been interned.

They were taken to the barracks and taken into custody," the deputy minister added.

"It is not yet clear whether there are any political demands [from the rebels], it is not yet clear. But it is expected, here, literally within two hours, an official statement by the leaders of this rebellion, the military," the diplomat explained.

He noted that the situation raises concern. At the same time, it is important that there are no Russian citizens among the victims of today's events in Mali, he said.

"The embassy staff are safe," Bogdanov said.

