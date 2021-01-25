UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Resumption Of Flights To Qatar Also Applies To Tourists

Mon 25th January 2021

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said that Moscow's decision to resume flights with Qatar also applies to tourists and stressed the importance of the air traffic with Qatar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said that Moscow's decision to resume flights with Qatar also applies to tourists and stressed the importance of the air traffic with Qatar.

On Saturday, Russia's response center against COVID-19 said that the country would resume air traffic with Qatar on January 27, and flights from Moscow to Doha would be conducted three times a week.

"I think yes, of course. It is a very important direction: our bilateral relations and various projects, spheres of our partnership. I do not even talk about the preparations for the football World Cup that should be held next year. There are many things to do within the framework of our bilateral contact and ties," Bogdanov said on Monday when asked whether tourists would be able to fly to Qatar following the decision.

The deputy minister added that, due to its geographical position, Qatar was an important transit point on the way to the eastern, Asian and African countries.

"Furthermore, it is an important and convenient transit for flights to East, Asia, Africa," Bogdanov said.

On March 27, Russia suspended all international air traffic due to COVID-19, except for flights for the evacuation, cargo, postal, medical and humanitarian purposes. Moscow started resumption of flights to foreign countries in August.

