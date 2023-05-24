UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Russian-Greek Relations Currently In 'Deep Crisis'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Russian-Greek Relations Currently in 'Deep Crisis'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian-Greek relations are currently in a "deep crisis," and there are no signs Athens is interested in restoring them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The once special, traditionally friendly Russian-Greek relations are now in deep crisis. We know the reasons, we have talked about them, these reasons were formed not by our will.

There are no signs of Athens showing interest in restoring cooperation so far, and the Greek side itself ceased this cooperation," Zakharova told a briefing.

Greece has harshly criticized Russia for launching a military operation in Ukraine, joining all EU sanctions and providing its ports for transportation of arms to Kiev. In July 2022, Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrei Maslov said that Moscow and Athens had no contacts at that moment and that all developments in bilateral relations had been nullified.

