UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sees Exodus Of White House Officials As Trust In Biden Falls

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sees Exodus of White House Officials as Trust in Biden Falls

The political team of the Biden administration is fleeing the White House due to the negative sentiments in the United States and the lack of public confidence in the government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The political team of the Biden administration is fleeing the White House due to the negative sentiments in the United States and the lack of public confidence in the government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"Everyone is fleeing. According to US media, the White House has begun to experience an outflow of high-ranking officials. Experts in the United States believe that the reason behind this are decadent sentiments amid the lack of trust in the administration and Biden personally," Zakharova said on Telegram.

The spokeswoman recalled that US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, who has been leading the development of anti-Russian sanctions, had recently voiced his "sudden desire to take a break.

"

"And, apparently, many other people got tired during the year. According to US media reports, Biden's senior adviser on public relations Cedric Richmond is resigning, and Biden's senior climate adviser Gina McCarthy intends to do the same," Zakharova said, also referring to a number of other officials.

Several media also reported that US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was considering "leaving the ship by the end of the year," she noted.

"There is no need to write about what is going on in the ranks of US Vice President K. Harris. There is just a mass exodus," the spokeswoman added.

Chiefs of staff and press service are expected to follow the example of dozens of key employees who had already left the White House, Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia White House Richmond Same United States Media Government

Recent Stories

Friendly cricket match played between Administrato ..

Friendly cricket match played between Administrator Karachi XI and Chief Ministe ..

3 minutes ago
 Marriyum thanks Almighty for blessing her with per ..

Marriyum thanks Almighty for blessing her with performing Umrah

3 minutes ago
 Dean AMC directs to complete dentistry building de ..

Dean AMC directs to complete dentistry building development work

3 minutes ago
 NATO Believes Attempts to Destabilize Moldova Like ..

NATO Believes Attempts to Destabilize Moldova Likely to Continue

3 minutes ago
 Minister advises to adopt precautionary measure du ..

Minister advises to adopt precautionary measure during heat wave

8 minutes ago
 Keita gives 'top class' Liverpool win at Newcastle ..

Keita gives 'top class' Liverpool win at Newcastle

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.