Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sees Exodus of White House Officials as Trust in Biden Falls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The political team of the Biden administration is fleeing the White House due to the negative sentiments in the United States and the lack of public confidence in the government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"Everyone is fleeing. According to US media, the White House has begun to experience an outflow of high-ranking officials. Experts in the United States believe that the reason behind this are decadent sentiments amid the lack of trust in the administration and Biden personally," Zakharova said on Telegram.

The spokeswoman recalled that US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, who has been leading the development of anti-Russian sanctions, had recently voiced his "sudden desire to take a break.

"And, apparently, many other people got tired during the year. According to US media reports, Biden's senior adviser on public relations Cedric Richmond is resigning, and Biden's senior climate adviser Gina McCarthy intends to do the same," Zakharova said, also referring to a number of other officials.

Several media also reported that US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was considering "leaving the ship by the end of the year," she noted.

"There is no need to write about what is going on in the ranks of US Vice President K. Harris. There is just a mass exodus," the spokeswoman added.

Chiefs of staff and press service are expected to follow the example of dozens of key employees who had already left the White House, Zakharova said.