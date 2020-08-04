UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Situation With Detention Of Russians In Belarus Performance

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:21 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Situation With Detention of Russians in Belarus Performance

The situation with the recent detention of Russians in Belarus is a "performance," there is no proof that they are guilty of anything, and Russia will not let anything bad to happen to them, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The situation with the recent detention of Russians in Belarus is a "performance," there is no proof that they are guilty of anything, and Russia will not let anything bad to happen to them, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Tuesday.

"As for the Russian citizens detained in Belarus, who have not been proven guilty of anything, and the performance arranged around that, we will not let anything bad to happen to them, and Minsk is fully aware of it," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

41 minutes ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

55 minutes ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

55 minutes ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

56 minutes ago

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scatte ..

4 minutes ago

3 killed in Waziristan firing incident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.