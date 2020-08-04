Russian Foreign Ministry Says Situation With Detention of Russians in Belarus Performance

The situation with the recent detention of Russians in Belarus is a "performance," there is no proof that they are guilty of anything, and Russia will not let anything bad to happen to them, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The situation with the recent detention of Russians in Belarus is a "performance," there is no proof that they are guilty of anything, and Russia will not let anything bad to happen to them, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Tuesday.

"As for the Russian citizens detained in Belarus, who have not been proven guilty of anything, and the performance arranged around that, we will not let anything bad to happen to them, and Minsk is fully aware of it," Zakharova said.