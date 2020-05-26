Russian Foreign Ministry Says Still Waiting for Tbilisi Response on Lugar Research Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Georgia has yet to respond to Russia's note on a potential visit to the Lugar research facility by Russian specialists, Moscow is waiting for a reply, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The visit of Russian specialists to Lugar research center on mutually acceptable conditions has not come about yet.

Georgia has not responded to our note from June 2019 asking for details on a potential visit. We are waiting for an official response from Tbilisi," the ministry said.

Russia believes that the visit is only possible if Russian specialists have access to all lab buildings, including the ones taken up by US specialists, the ministry said.