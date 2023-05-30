Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Finnish Ambassador

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it summoned Finnish Ambassador to Russia Antti Helantera to inform him about the closure of the Russian embassy's office in the Finnish city of Lappeenranta and the offices of the St. Petersburg Consulate General of Finland in Murmansk and Petrozavodsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it summoned Finnish Ambassador to Russia Antti Helantera to inform him about the closure of the Russian embassy's office in the Finnish city of Lappeenranta and the offices of the St. Petersburg Consulate General of Finland in Murmansk and Petrozavodsk.

"The Finnish Ambassador to Moscow Antti Helantera was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was informed that the Russian side had decided to close the office of the Russian Embassy in Lappeenranta on July 1. At the same time, the Finnish side was informed about the withdrawal of consent to the activities of the Petrozavodsk and Murmansk branches of the Consulate General of Finland in St.

Petersburg, which had been functioning since the early 1990s. The head of the Finnish diplomatic mission was handed a corresponding note by the Russian Foreign Ministry," the statement said.

Russia made its decision due to the confrontational course pursued by Finland towards the country, which has caused serious damage to the entire complex of bilateral relations, the ministry explained.