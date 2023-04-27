Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Senior US Diplomat Over Journalist Visa Issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned a senior US diplomat over the non issuance of visas to media representatives of the journalist pool of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"An official demarche was made to a senior diplomat of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 27, with the presentation of a note of protest about the provocative actions of the US diplomatic mission, which disrupted visa processing for media representatives of the journalist pool of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who were supposed to accompany him on a trip to New York as part of the Russian presidency in the UN Security Council," the statement said.

The ministry called the actions of the US embassy as "sabotage" which is aimed at preventing normal media work, and said that other counter measures will be introduced.