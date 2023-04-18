Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned UK, US, Canadian Ambassadors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned the ambassadors of the US, the UK and Canadain Moscow in connection with gross interference in the internal affairs of Russia and activities that do not correspond to the diplomatic status.

