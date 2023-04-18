UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned UK, US, Canadian Ambassadors

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned the ambassadors of the US, the UK and Canadain Moscow in connection with gross interference in the internal affairs of Russia and activities that do not correspond to the diplomatic status.

"In connection with gross interference in the internal affairs of Russia and activities that do not correspond to diplomatic status, the ambassadors of the United States, the UK and Canada were summoned to the Foreign Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.

