MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it summoned Israeli charge d'affaires Ronen Kraus over the recent statement of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky on rewriting of history.

"The attention of the Israeli official was drawn to the public statements of Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, in which it is impossible to stop the process of whitewashing former Nazi collaborators in Ukraine and interaction with the Ukrainian authorities should not be linked to the topic of glorification of (Ukrainian nationalist) Stepan Bandera and his supporters," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia and Israel have worked hard to counter attempts to rewrite history and "glorify" Nazis.

During the conversation a number of issues of relations between Israel and Russia were discussed, and the decision for their further progressive development was confirmed, the ministry added.