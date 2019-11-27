UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Surprised US Skipped Conference On Mideast WMD-Free Zone

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:18 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Surprised US Skipped Conference on Mideast WMD-Free Zone

The United States' decision to skip a conference on a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction was surprising, Vladimir Ermakov, a senior diplomat at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The United States' decision to skip a conference on a middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction was surprising, Vladimir Ermakov, a senior diplomat at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday.

"All regional states were present at the conference except Israel. From the 'nuclear five' only the US did not take part in it.

It's pleasant that the United Kingdom and France finally decided to send their representatives there. The US approach causes great bewilderment in us, it did not put any effort in complying with its own engagements as one of the co-authors of the 1995 resolution. Moreover, Washington tried to impede other states from doing it," Ermakov, who heads the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told a press conference.

The conference was held in New York from November 18 to November 22.

