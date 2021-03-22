UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Talks With OSCE Chiefs Will Take Place In Moscow Soon

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:17 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko announced on Monday that Moscow would soon host negotiations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

"We are actively cooperating with the new OSCE leadership, the leaders of this institution, we plan to hold negotiations in Moscow in the near future," Grushko told the Russian lower chamber at roundtable talks on relations with Europe.

In December, the council of OSCE foreign ministers approved German diplomat Helga Schmid as the new OSCE secretary general.

