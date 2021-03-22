Russian Foreign Ministry Says Talks With OSCE Chiefs Will Take Place in Moscow Soon

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko announced on Monday that Moscow would soon host negotiations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko announced on Monday that Moscow would soon host negotiations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"We are actively cooperating with the new OSCE leadership, the leaders of this institution, we plan to hold negotiations in Moscow in the near future," Grushko told the Russian lower chamber at roundtable talks on relations with Europe.

In December, the council of OSCE foreign ministers approved German diplomat Helga Schmid as the new OSCE secretary general.