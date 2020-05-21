MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Japan's decision to return the issue of South Kuril Islands to its Diplomacy Bluebook contradicts its attitude to negotiations, and Russia has to bring the Japanese Foreign Ministry back to reality, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"This step directly contradicts the top-level task of creating a favorable atmosphere in bilateral relations. We have to return colleagues from the Japanese Foreign Ministry to reality, and it is this: the legal sovereignty over all Kuril Islands belongs to Russia in accordance with international legal documents, including The UN Charter, and it is undeniable," Zakharova said at a briefing.