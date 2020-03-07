A Turkish-language television channel misheard a compliment by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as expression of affection, the Russian ministry said Saturday

German-based YOL tv reported Friday that Lavrov told the Turkish leader "I love you, Tayyip" as they shook hands after Erdogan's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We noticed that the Turkish media @YolTV wrongly understood words of Russian Foreign Minister S.Lavrov. In the video one can clearly hear that the Minister says 'I love your tie'," the ministry tweeted.

The two leaders had marathon talks in Moscow in an effort to hammer out a ceasefire for the restive Syrian province of Idlib near the Turkish border after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes between Ankara-backed militants and Syrian government troops allied with Russia.