(@imziishan)

The London court's decision to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States is shameful, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The London court's decision to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States is shameful, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"This shameful verdict in the political case against the journalist and activist is yet another manifestation of the cannibalistic worldview of the Anglo-Saxon tandem.

The West has had a worthy commemoration of the Human Rights Day and the end of their Summit for Democracy," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.