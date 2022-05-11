UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says UN Missed Opportunity To Settle Conflict In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MUSCAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres missed the opportunity to reach a peaceful settlement on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"To my great regret, the secretariat of this organization, including its general secretary, missed the opportunity to achieve a political settlement, while they have not reacted for seven years in any way to the open, frank sabotage by the Kiev regime of Security Council resolution 2202, which approved the Minsk agreements on a settlement in eastern Ukraine", Lavrov said after the meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi.

Russia is interested in the evacuation of all civilians from Ukraine, Lavrov noted, adding that the UN should call on Ukraine to stop preventing the evacuation of civilians from the zone of the military operation.

