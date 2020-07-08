UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Understands Beijing's Nuclear Talks Stance, Won't Pressure

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:57 PM

Moscow understands Beijing's position that nuclear talks with Russia and the United States are possibly only if the US reduces its arsenal to China's level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Moscow understands Beijing's position that nuclear talks with Russia and the United States are possibly only if the US reduces its arsenal to China's level; Russia will not put pressure on China, Vladimir Ermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik.

"Every state has its own approach to arms control and, naturally, China has its right to the position it considers necessary. It is normal for a state to defend its interests above all else. We understand China's stance," Ermakov said.

Russia is ready for any format of talks, the diplomat added, "but we we cannot and will not make anyone take any decisions, obviously."

