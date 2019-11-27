(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America Aleksander Shchetinin said on Wednesday that the United States ' attempt to rapidly oust the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela failed.

"In the last several years, two years definitely, our American partners have had a very strong interest to somehow ... reform it [Latin America], make it more manageable ... The [US] sanctions failed, then the blitzkrieg failed against the Maduro government in Venezuela," Shchetinin�said during an expert discussion, titled "The Burning Continent: Crises and Protests in Latin America," within the Valdai Discussion Club.

In January, the inauguration of reelected Maduro triggered mass protests in Venezuela. Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, illegally declared himself interim president. A number of Western countries led by the US recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other states firmly backed Maduro.