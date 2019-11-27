UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Failed With Blitzkrieg Against Maduro Gov't In Venezuela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:16 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Failed With Blitzkrieg Against Maduro Gov't in Venezuela

Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America Aleksander Shchetinin said on Wednesday that the United States' attempt to rapidly oust the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela failed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America Aleksander Shchetinin said on Wednesday that the United States' attempt to rapidly oust the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela failed.

"In the last several years, two years definitely, our American partners have had a very strong interest to somehow ... reform it [Latin America], make it more manageable ... The [US] sanctions failed, then the blitzkrieg failed against the Maduro government in Venezuela," Shchetinin�said during an expert discussion, titled "The Burning Continent: Crises and Protests in Latin America," within the Valdai Discussion Club.

In January, the inauguration of reelected Maduro triggered mass protests in Venezuela. Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, illegally declared himself interim president. A number of Western countries led by the US recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other states firmly backed Maduro.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia Turkey China United States Venezuela January Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan lead Northern by 147 runs with two wic ..

54 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Claims Egypt's Prosecution Misuses ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese Communist Party delegation visits PTI Cent ..

5 minutes ago

Malta's Ex-Chief of Staff Detained as Part of Prob ..

5 minutes ago

OECD Calls on Governments to Adapt Pension Systems ..

5 minutes ago

At least 13 dead in new massacre near east DR Cong ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.