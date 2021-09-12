US meddling in Russia's affairs and elections has been well-documented, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) US meddling in Russia's affairs and elections has been well-documented, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan was summoned to the country's foreign ministry on Friday over Washington's interference with Russian elections.

"We, using specific facts, explained the situation to the US side, which shows that there are obvious instances which are well-documented, of meddling in our domestic processes political processes, electoral processes, elections from the US territory, with the use of internet platforms that belong and are moderated by US internet monopolies," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.