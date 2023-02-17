UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Obliged To Present Own Account Of Attack On Nord Stream

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Obliged to Present Own Account of Attack on Nord Stream

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States has the obligation to present its own theory regarding the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and back it up with facts, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"If the investigations and the data that have been published are of no value to the US administration, it is obliged to provide its own account, they are fully involved in this ... They are simply obliged now to say what is their version of what happened ... back it up with facts, data. They have this information," she told a briefing.

Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report on his blog saying that US navy divers, during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.

The report, based on a single unnamed source, added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

On September 26, 2022, the blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.

