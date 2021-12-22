UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Violates WTO Norms, Not Moscow

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:05 PM

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on the accusations of Washington against Moscow of allegedly violating the WTO rules, that the United States is the one that breaches these norms, not Russia

In a report on the implementation and enforcement of Russia's WTO commitments released on Tuesday, the office of the US Trade Representative said that the US authorities see import substitution and preferences for goods and services of domestic production as Russia's departure from the WTO norms and intend to work on countermeasures through the WTO.

"The US Trade Representative considered that Russian import substitution is a blow to the WTO rules. She simply, probably, either does not know, or has forgotten that import substitution is a response to unilateral sanctions, in particular, of the European Union, and the European Union adopted these sanctions under pressure from the United States, which became clear several years ago," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

"What does the WTO have to do with it? If someone violated something (WTO rules(, it was the United States and the EU with their unilateral sanctions," she added.

