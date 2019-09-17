Russian Foreign Ministry Says Verifying Reports on Situation With Chief of Sputnik Moldova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry is looking into reports on the situation with the Sputnik Moldova chief, Vladimir Novosadiuk, the ministry's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Moldovan prosecutors said earlier in the day that Novosadiuk was currently under investigation, but not detained.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry is verifying the information on the detention of the Sputnik Moldova chief," the press office said.