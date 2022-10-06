UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Says West Inciting Nuclear War, Zelenskyy Turned Into Monster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 11:37 PM

The West is inciting a nuclear war, and the puppet and unstable Volodymyr Zelenskyy has turned into a monster whose hands can destroy the planet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Zelenskyy's call for NATO's to launch a "preemptive strike" on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The West is inciting a nuclear war, and the puppet and unstable Volodymyr Zelenskyy has turned into a monster whose hands can destroy the planet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Zelenskyy's call for NATO's to launch a "preemptive strike" on Russia.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes."

"The West is inciting a nuclear war. Every person on the planet must realize that the puppet and unstable character Zelenskyy, pumped up with weapons, has turned into a monster whose hands can destroy the planet," Zakharova said on Telegram.

