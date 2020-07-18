UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Western Libya Promised To Free Russian Detainees

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:14 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Western Libya Promised to Free Russian Detainees

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had received written assurances from Libya's western-based administration that two Russian nationals imprisoned in Tripoli would be released soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had received written assurances from Libya's western-based administration that two Russian nationals imprisoned in Tripoli would be released soon.

Maxim Shugaleya and Samir Suyefan, employees of Russia's Foundation for National Values Protection, were detained in the Libyan capital in May of last year allegedly for trying to tamper with the upcoming general election.

"As a result of our persistent efforts, we have recently received written assurances from Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala of Libya's Government of National Accord that the issue related to our citizens would be settled soon," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova said the ministry had not been immediately informed about their arrest but had been doing whatever it takes to secure their release. She added that the Tripoli-based government had not allowed Russian diplomats to visit the two in prison in breach of Vienna Conventions.

More Stories From World

