MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The West's comments on unauthorized rallies in Russia aim to destabilize the country, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"It is obvious that there is a large-scale provocation against Russia ...

It is focused on the domestic politics and tries to destabilize and sway the situation," Zakharova said, adding that these attempts would not succeed.

The spokeswoman remarked that there had been attempts to involve teenagers in politica games "using them as a live shield or target audience of information attacks."

"This is unacceptable and this kind of interference in our internal affairs will be stopped," Zalharova told a briefing.