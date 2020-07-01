Russian Foreign Ministry Sees 'Isolated' Vote Rigging Abroad

There have been attempts to manipulate the voting on changes to the Russian constitution at overseas polling places, Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) There have been attempts to manipulate the voting on changes to the Russian constitution at overseas polling places, Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said Wednesday.

"We have recorded isolated but deliberate attempts to discredit the voting by casting ballots multiple times... In most cases, this was done allegedly to highlight weaknesses," Ivanov said, adding the ministry regarded these attempts as "deliberate provocations."

He admitted that the ongoing pandemic made preparations for the vote a challenging job. Some countries have not allowed the polling places in Russian embassies and consulates to open or banned travel between cities, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Wednesday is the last day to cast ballots on constitutional amendments. Ivanov told reporters that 211 of 254 polling stations had opened as of 3 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 GMT). Some 33,000 Russians abroad have voted early.

"As of now, 211 overseas polling places have opened to the voters, except those in Americas... Voting is proceeding peacefully and without any serious incidents," the deputy foreign minister added.

More than 700 people voted in London as of 2:30 p.m. local time (13:30 GMT), Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said. This is the same number that had voted across Egypt by 4 p.m. (14:00 GMT). Almost 4,000 cast ballots in Germany by 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT).