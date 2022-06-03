UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees No Point In 'Speculating' About Putin-Zelenskyy Talks

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees No Point in 'Speculating' About Putin-Zelenskyy Talks

There is no point in speculating about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even theoretically right now, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) There is no point in speculating about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even theoretically right now, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Frankly speaking, I don't see any point now to speculate even theoretically about this issue (a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy)," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Zakharova added that Russia was grateful to everyone who offers to mediate in Russia-Ukraine talks.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces.

Moscow and Kiev have made several attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, with a couple of meetings taking place in Turkey, and both exchanged several dozens of war prisoners. However, no agreement has been reached so far and the talks have been paused on Kiev's initiative.

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to meet Putin.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Tayyip Erdogan February Agreement

Recent Stories

Murree tourism police making all-out efforts to fa ..

Murree tourism police making all-out efforts to facilitate, protect tourists

8 seconds ago
 North Waziristan confirms eighth wild polio case

North Waziristan confirms eighth wild polio case

9 seconds ago
 China Reaches Out to Pentagon About Wei-Austin Mee ..

China Reaches Out to Pentagon About Wei-Austin Meeting in Singapore This Month - ..

10 seconds ago
 One arrested over wheelie-doing

One arrested over wheelie-doing

12 seconds ago
 People of Gwadar to get clean drinking water, sola ..

People of Gwadar to get clean drinking water, solar power: PM

14 seconds ago
 Slovak Defense Minister Says Slovakia, Bulgaria Wi ..

Slovak Defense Minister Says Slovakia, Bulgaria Will Work to Enhance NATO's East ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.