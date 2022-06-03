Russian Foreign Ministry Sees No Point in 'Speculating' About Putin-Zelenskyy Talks

There is no point in speculating about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even theoretically right now, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

"Frankly speaking, I don't see any point now to speculate even theoretically about this issue (a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy)," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Zakharova added that Russia was grateful to everyone who offers to mediate in Russia-Ukraine talks.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces.

Moscow and Kiev have made several attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, with a couple of meetings taking place in Turkey, and both exchanged several dozens of war prisoners. However, no agreement has been reached so far and the talks have been paused on Kiev's initiative.

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to meet Putin.