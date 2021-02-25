(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that it considers the situation unfolding in neighboring Armenia to be its internal affair.

Earlier in the day, the general staff of the Armenian armed forces issued a demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The move was triggered by Pashinyan's decision to oust the deputy chief of the general staff, who laughed at the prime minister's claim that Iskander missiles failed to detonate properly during the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall.

When asked to comment on the events, the Russian Foreign Ministry said this was "Armenia's domestic affair." The ministry did not provide any other detail.