UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees Tensions In Yerevan As Armenia's Domestic Affair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees Tensions in Yerevan as Armenia's Domestic Affair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that it considers the situation unfolding in neighboring Armenia to be its internal affair.

Earlier in the day, the general staff of the Armenian armed forces issued a demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The move was triggered by Pashinyan's decision to oust the deputy chief of the general staff, who laughed at the prime minister's claim that Iskander missiles failed to detonate properly during the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall.

When asked to comment on the events, the Russian Foreign Ministry said this was "Armenia's domestic affair." The ministry did not provide any other detail.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

37 minutes ago

Court summons Meesha Shafi, other suspects in lega ..

48 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

2 hours ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.