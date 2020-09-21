(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)'s resolution on Belarus was adopted in violation of international law and is therefore void, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On September 18, the UNHRC adopted a resolution calling on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to start dialogue with the opposition forces in a 23-2 vote with 22 abstentions.

None of the 17 amendments to the resolutions, which were presented by Russia and supported by a whole range of countries, was adopted.

"We assume that the UNHRC resolution was jammed through by the West in violation of principles and norms of the international law, and that it is legally void," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.