UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees UN Human Rights Council's Resolution On Belarus As Void

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:06 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees UN Human Rights Council's Resolution on Belarus as Void

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)'s resolution on Belarus was adopted in violation of international law and is therefore void, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)'s resolution on Belarus was adopted in violation of international law and is therefore void, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On September 18, the UNHRC adopted a resolution calling on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to start dialogue with the opposition forces in a 23-2 vote with 22 abstentions.

None of the 17 amendments to the resolutions, which were presented by Russia and supported by a whole range of countries, was adopted.

"We assume that the UNHRC resolution was jammed through by the West in violation of principles and norms of the international law, and that it is legally void," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Vote Belarus September Opposition

Recent Stories

Promotion of education helps remove ignorance & la ..

25 seconds ago

WHO,UNICEF recommit to accelerating health well b ..

26 seconds ago

Anti-polio campaign kickoff in GB

28 seconds ago

Another blow to India as Nepal's revised map now i ..

19 minutes ago

FPCCI acknowledges army role in establishing peace ..

19 minutes ago

Founder of truck maker Nikola resigns after fraud ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.