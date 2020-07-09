Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Baltic Countries for Steps Against RT

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the recent bans on the RT channels broadcasting by Baltic countries as a cynical violation of the media freedom obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the recent bans on the RT channels broadcasting by Baltic countries as a cynical violation of the media freedom obligations.

"We continue to register the cynical violation of the international obligations on safeguarding media freedom in the Baltic countries where [they] become worse and worse at concealing being possessed by russophobia and intending to get rid of the Russian informational presence in their media space by any means necessary," Zakharova said.

Moscow is also hoping for a reaction from specialized international bodies and other organizations regarding the matter, she added.

"We think that the unacceptable silence of Brussels on multiple episodes of discrimination against our media in that region's countries, the Baltic countries, in particular, has given those countries' authorities a free hand to such a degree, that they do not even bother looking for some kind of plausible explanation of their steps, measures, actions against the Russian media holding," Zakharova noted.

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LRTK) banned the broadcasting of five RT channels (namely RT, RT HD, RT Spanish, RT Documentary HD, RT Documentary). It followed a similar decision made by neighboring Latvia last week. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on Monday said that his government was mulling over banning RT channels as well.