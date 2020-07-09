UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Baltic Countries For Steps Against RT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:55 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Baltic Countries for Steps Against RT

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the recent bans on the RT channels broadcasting by Baltic countries as a cynical violation of the media freedom obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the recent bans on the RT channels broadcasting by Baltic countries as a cynical violation of the media freedom obligations.

"We continue to register the cynical violation of the international obligations on safeguarding media freedom in the Baltic countries where [they] become worse and worse at concealing being possessed by russophobia and intending to get rid of the Russian informational presence in their media space by any means necessary," Zakharova said.

Moscow is also hoping for a reaction from specialized international bodies and other organizations regarding the matter, she added.

"We think that the unacceptable silence of Brussels on multiple episodes of discrimination against our media in that region's countries, the Baltic countries, in particular, has given those countries' authorities a free hand to such a degree, that they do not even bother looking for some kind of plausible explanation of their steps, measures, actions against the Russian media holding," Zakharova noted.

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LRTK) banned the broadcasting of five RT channels (namely RT, RT HD, RT Spanish, RT Documentary HD, RT Documentary). It followed a similar decision made by neighboring Latvia last week. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on Monday said that his government was mulling over banning RT channels as well.

Related Topics

Russia Brussels Latvia Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

3 hours ago

President for varsities' enhanced focus on nursing ..

52 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notice of molestation of girl ..

53 seconds ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

3 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.