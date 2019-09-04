The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Wednesday criticized Berlin for claiming to lack sufficient information on the recent US air strike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib

On Saturday, US forces attacked what they said were positions of leaders of al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) in northern Idlib. The strike came on the same day when a new ceasefire, brokered by Russia and Turkey, entered into force in the militant-held province. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United States attacked without informing the ceasefire guarantors, adding that the move resulted in an unspecified number of casualties and damage to surrounding structures.

According to Zakharova, a German government representative said earlier in the day that Berlin did not have comprehensive information about the US air strike in Idlib.

"Germany as a member of the US-led coalition can request the information from their allies," Zakharova said, expressing her surprise and disappointment with Berlin's reaction.

The spokeswoman stressed that Germany's ignorance about the strikes did not contribute to constructive dialogue on the Syrian crisis.

"It is surprising that despite such unawareness, Berlin makes unfounded statements about Russia and accuses it of deliberate bombing of civil and humanitarian infrastructure," Zakharova said.

Fighting in northwestern Syria has intensified over the last several weeks, with Syrian forces launching an offensive in early August after the militants in the area refused to respect the ceasefire deal.

On Monday, the World Health Organization expressed serious concern over the increased number of attacks on medical facilities in Idlib amid the population's growing need for humanitarian assistance.