UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Berlin's Lack Of Information About US Strikes In Idlib

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:19 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Berlin's Lack of Information About US Strikes in Idlib

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Wednesday criticized Berlin for claiming to lack sufficient information on the recent US air strike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Wednesday criticized Berlin for claiming to lack sufficient information on the recent US air strike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

On Saturday, US forces attacked what they said were positions of leaders of al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) in northern Idlib. The strike came on the same day when a new ceasefire, brokered by Russia and Turkey, entered into force in the militant-held province. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United States attacked without informing the ceasefire guarantors, adding that the move resulted in an unspecified number of casualties and damage to surrounding structures.

According to Zakharova, a German government representative said earlier in the day that Berlin did not have comprehensive information about the US air strike in Idlib.

"Germany as a member of the US-led coalition can request the information from their allies," Zakharova said, expressing her surprise and disappointment with Berlin's reaction.

The spokeswoman stressed that Germany's ignorance about the strikes did not contribute to constructive dialogue on the Syrian crisis.

"It is surprising that despite such unawareness, Berlin makes unfounded statements about Russia and accuses it of deliberate bombing of civil and humanitarian infrastructure," Zakharova said.

Fighting in northwestern Syria has intensified over the last several weeks, with Syrian forces launching an offensive in early August after the militants in the area refused to respect the ceasefire deal.

On Monday, the World Health Organization expressed serious concern over the increased number of attacks on medical facilities in Idlib amid the population's growing need for humanitarian assistance.

Related Topics

Militants World Syria Russia Turkey German Germany Berlin Idlib Same United States August From Government

Recent Stories

WETEX 2019 documents UAE&#039;s drive towards gree ..

21 minutes ago

Germany Expects Realistic Proposals on Brexit Deal ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish conservative party acquitted of destroying ..

2 minutes ago

DPO Abbottabad visits Moharram procession routes, ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police foil bid to smuggle drugs

2 minutes ago

PPP, PML-N trampled on peoples' aspirations: parli ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.