UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Czech Ultimatums As Unacceptable

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Czech Ultimatums as Unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Czech ultimatums against Russia are unacceptable, Prague should understand this, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, expressing the belief that the Czech government could be acting on some external instructions.

Czech newly-appointed Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek warned Moscow that more Russian diplomats would be expelled if the expelled Czech diplomats were not allowed to return to their work by Thursday noon.

"This burst from representatives of various branches of the government is going nowhere, I would even say it hit themselves. One just needs to ask what are they trying to achieve, what do they want? In any case, ultimatums, similar tone and claims that are being made against our country are unacceptable.

But I do not think they are not aware of that," Zakharova told Vesti FM radio station.

The foreign ministry's spokeswoman also expressed the belief that there was some "general order for such behavior."

"This certainly has nothing to do with sanity, pragmatics and diplomacy. They are just fulfilling an order, as I see no other explanation of the logic behind these actions," Zakharova continued.

Zakharova once again slammed the Czech Republic's claims of Russia's involvement in the 2014 deadly ammunition depot blasts as groundless. Prague is not substantiating its anti-Russia claims with any facts, the spokeswoman stressed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Prague Czech Republic From Government

Recent Stories

India wants to see unrest in Pakistan, says Sheik ..

6 minutes ago

Death toll in Quetta bomb blast rises to five

25 minutes ago

National Committee for International Humanitarian ..

39 minutes ago

Al Rostamani Group donates AED10 million to &#039; ..

39 minutes ago

India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 ca ..

39 minutes ago

China reports 6 new mainland COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.