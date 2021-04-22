Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Czech Ultimatums as Unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Czech ultimatums against Russia are unacceptable, Prague should understand this, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, expressing the belief that the Czech government could be acting on some external instructions.

Czech newly-appointed Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek warned Moscow that more Russian diplomats would be expelled if the expelled Czech diplomats were not allowed to return to their work by Thursday noon.

"This burst from representatives of various branches of the government is going nowhere, I would even say it hit themselves. One just needs to ask what are they trying to achieve, what do they want? In any case, ultimatums, similar tone and claims that are being made against our country are unacceptable.

But I do not think they are not aware of that," Zakharova told Vesti FM radio station.

The foreign ministry's spokeswoman also expressed the belief that there was some "general order for such behavior."

"This certainly has nothing to do with sanity, pragmatics and diplomacy. They are just fulfilling an order, as I see no other explanation of the logic behind these actions," Zakharova continued.

Zakharova once again slammed the Czech Republic's claims of Russia's involvement in the 2014 deadly ammunition depot blasts as groundless. Prague is not substantiating its anti-Russia claims with any facts, the spokeswoman stressed.