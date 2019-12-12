UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Estonia For Persecuting Sputnik News Agency, Impeding Work

Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:01 PM

As Estonia overtly persecutes the Sputnik news agency and impedes it work using administrative instruments, Russia is calling on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to provide a reaction, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

Zakharova said at a briefing that the local office of Sputnik was facing "unprecedented administrative pressure" in Estonia. She added that the Estonian police had urged all the banks operating in the country to freeze Rossya Segodnya's salary wires.

"The official Tallinn harasses the agency overtly, it uses administrative instruments to block activities of the information resource, resorting to avowedly punitive measures.

The Estonian authorities have enthusiastically joined the common campaign for media discrimination in the Baltic region, specifically regarding media linked to Russia," Zakharova said at a briefing.

It is strange that countries that aspire to be democratic pursue such policies, the spokeswoman added.

"We are calling for reaction of relevant international structures, OSCE representatives on media freedom, first of all, and also human rights and non-governmental groups," Zakharova added.

Rossiya Segodnya and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said in late November, after the office owner had broken contract with Sputnik Estonia under police pressure, that Estonia was the country where Sputnik faced unprecedented problems, including threats.

