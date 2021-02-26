UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams France For Failing To React To Requests Related To Navalny

Fri 26th February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) France has not provided any reaction to Russia's request to present results of opposition figure Alexey Navalny's health analyzes, neither has it responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's comments on a doctor's statement on alleged discrepancies in the "poisoning" case, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We were perplexed over the French side's clear refusal to provide any response to Sergey Lavrov's oral message for the French minister of European and foreign affairs. Let me remind you that this oral message was presented to the addressee on February 15 and it focused on the letter of neurologist Kozak about discrepancies in the statement about Navalny's poisoning," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As it is known, France has not yet responded to Russia's official request, issued on September 16, 2020, to present the blogger's test results, and to the appeal of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, issued on September 17 last year, on mutual legal assistance in accordance with the relevant European convention," the spokeswoman added.

Moscow sees this as a sign of Paris' double standards policy, and also as disregard for diplomatic politeness, Zakharova continued.

