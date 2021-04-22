UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Kiev For Incident At Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Kiev for Incident at Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia is calling on Ukraine to stop conniving at radicals and instead to ensure conditions for normal operation of the Russian embassy in Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, on April 20, Ukrainian extremists from the Agency for the Development of Democracy and Information Freedom blocked the central entrance to the Russian diplomatic mission in Kiev, unfurled posters with insults and also projected swearwords on the facade of the building.

"A note of protest was sent to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry by the Russian embassy, urging the Ukrainian side to strictly comply with the obligations of the 1961 Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, as well as to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the participants and organizers of this provocation to justice," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Moscow believes that such extremist attacks are unacceptable and calls on the Ukrainian government "to stop conniving at their organizers, and to take steps to ensure proper conditions for the normal operation of Russian institutions."

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy Vienna Kiev April From Government

Recent Stories

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

16 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

17 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

18 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

32 minutes ago

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

45 minutes ago

AED3.8 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.