Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Kiev for Incident at Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia is calling on Ukraine to stop conniving at radicals and instead to ensure conditions for normal operation of the Russian embassy in Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, on April 20, Ukrainian extremists from the Agency for the Development of Democracy and Information Freedom blocked the central entrance to the Russian diplomatic mission in Kiev, unfurled posters with insults and also projected swearwords on the facade of the building.

"A note of protest was sent to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry by the Russian embassy, urging the Ukrainian side to strictly comply with the obligations of the 1961 Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, as well as to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the participants and organizers of this provocation to justice," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Moscow believes that such extremist attacks are unacceptable and calls on the Ukrainian government "to stop conniving at their organizers, and to take steps to ensure proper conditions for the normal operation of Russian institutions."