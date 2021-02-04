UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Kiev's Ban On Broadcasters

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Kiev's Ban on Broadcasters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Kiev's ban on broadcasters is a clear case of infringement upon the freedom of speech, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"This is a truly blatant instance of infringement upon the freedom of speech," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia has repeatedly pointed out that Kiev's treatment of Russian media, websites, children's books was unacceptable, Zalharova said. However, in this case, Kiev sanctioned Ukrainian broadcasters, "which have an opinion that is not the same as that of the ruling elite," the spokeswoman said.

